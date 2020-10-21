HIGH SPRINGS, FL - Ted Parsons, 51, of High Springs Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Sept. 25, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH, on April 28, 1969 to Arnold and Shirley Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter and father.

Ted is survived by his mother, Shirley Parsons; five sisters, Tammy (Rickey) Bailey, Kandy Parsons, Kimberly (John) Patch, Sarah (Larry) Faw, Amanda (Bobby) George; five brothers, Richard (Nickie) Parsons, Tim Parsons, Matt Parsons, Steven Parsons and Jacob Parsons.

There will be a private service for immediate family members.







