|
|
Teddie L. Love Jr., 61, of Glouster, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 13, 1958 in Athens.
Teddie formerly worked at Nico Fibers in Shawnee, and later opened a body shop working at his home. He had many fond memories of playing basketball and softball in the Glouster Men's League, was an avid fan of Trimble Tomcat basketball and football, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. Teddie will be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Kamento Love; a daughter, Tara (Michael) Carsey; grandchildren, Isabella, Sara Beth, and Michael Carsey; his mother, Norma Shifflet Love; three sisters, Debbie (Mike Fleischer) Love, Beth (Kenny) Shank, and Lori Love; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Teddie L. Love Sr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the OSU Ross Heart Hospital, OSU/Ohio Health Oncology, and the OhioHealth Hospice, especially his nurse, Larissa, and aide, Janet, who made him feel special.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Bishopville Church of Christ with L.R. Faires officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 22, 2019