ATHENS - Terrence J. "Terry" "Major" Smith, 68, of Athens, died Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Born Jan. 12, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Harry P. and Mary J. Keough Smith.

Terry had been a resident of Athens since 1989. He was a retired Major in the U.S. Army with 22 years of service and also a retired U.S. Postal Service employee with almost 16 years of service. He was a member of Christ the King University Parish, where he was active in the Church Choir, taught Sunday School, and was a Eucharist Minister.

He was also active in ABC Players and Ohio Valley Summer Theatre, being involved in over 17 productions, as well as an actor for various Ohio University, School of Film, student films. He has been judging Alexander's Got Talent for the last three years. He had also volunteered with Athens Co. Children's Services and as a participant with the CASA/GAL program.

Terry is survived by two daughters, Anna Kim (David) Covert of Coolville and Jennifer Kim (Carri) Smith of Frisco, Texas; a son, Terrence Kim (Stephanie) Smith of Choctaw, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; his twin sister, Lori (Jim) Schroeder of Tinley Park, Illinois; and his pet companion, Frisco.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a pet companion, Joey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Christ the King University Parish, 141 Mill St., Athens, with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, near Chicago. Friends may call Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Athens County Children's Services, PO Box 1046, Athens, OH 45701 or the ASPCA.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 12, 2019