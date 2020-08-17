Terry Collins

ATHENS - Terry Allen Collins, 77, of Spreading Oaks Trailer Park, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his home following a long illness.
Born in Glouster, he was the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Hillyer Collins. He was a graduate of Glouster High School, Ohio University and retired from the Vinton County School System in 1994.
He is survived by his brother, Dean (Barb) Collins of The Plains; a brother-in-law, Bobby (Pauline) Trace of Jacksonville; two sisters-in-law, Geneva Collins of Grove City, Bea Collins of Glouster; as well as his special caregiver, Marsha Welch and his longtime friend, Elaine Rinehart.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Clifford, Lawrence, Ralph and Paul; two sisters, Mary Trace and Verla Echstenkamper; two sisters-in-law, Julianne Collins and Neta Collins; and a brother-in-law, Earl Echstenkamper.
Arrangements are By Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
