|
|
GLOUSTER - Terry L. Peach, 71, of Glouster, passed away Sept. 20, 2019, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Terry was born Aug. 8, 1948 in Athens to Leonard Peach and Clara N. (Cox) Peach. He was a 1968 graduate of Glouster High School, served in the US Navy, member of the Murray City American Legion #420 and the Plains VFW, and he loved being with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Janet (Withem) Peach; a daughter, Heather L. Mitchell (Russ Miller) of Murray City; special grandchildren, Ayla and Arlen Mitchell of Murray City; a brother, Bob Peach of Columbus; a sister, Rhonda Koppy of Columbus; a brother-in-law, Allan (Candis) Withem of Glouster; a sister-in-law, Karen Lanning of Murray City; a former son-in-law, Rick Mitchell (Vicki Davis) of Murray City; and pets, Tobby and Tippy.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Margie Withem; brothers, Gary and Danny Peach; and brother-in-laws, Terry Withem and Shane Lanning.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Military graveside service will be conducted by The Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, Sept. 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from noon to 1 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 22, 2019