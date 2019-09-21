Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Peach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Peach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Peach Obituary
GLOUSTER - Terry L. Peach, 71, of Glouster, passed away Sept. 20, 2019, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Terry was born Aug. 8, 1948 in Athens to Leonard Peach and Clara N. (Cox) Peach. He was a 1968 graduate of Glouster High School, served in the US Navy, member of the Murray City American Legion #420 and the Plains VFW, and he loved being with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Janet (Withem) Peach; a daughter, Heather L. Mitchell (Russ Miller) of Murray City; special grandchildren, Ayla and Arlen Mitchell of Murray City; a brother, Bob Peach of Columbus; a sister, Rhonda Koppy of Columbus; a brother-in-law, Allan (Candis) Withem of Glouster; a sister-in-law, Karen Lanning of Murray City; a former son-in-law, Rick Mitchell (Vicki Davis) of Murray City; and pets, Tobby and Tippy.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Margie Withem; brothers, Gary and Danny Peach; and brother-in-laws, Terry Withem and Shane Lanning.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Military graveside service will be conducted by The Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, Sept. 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from noon to 1 p.m. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home
Download Now