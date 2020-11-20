NELSONVILLE - Terry W. Monk, 74, of Nelsonville, passed away Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 at Hickory Creek of Athens.
He was born Jan. 14, 1946 in Columbus, the son of the late Jack Lloyd and Mary Lucille Warren Monk.
He was a cook at The OU Inn, and was a member of The Lions Club in Nelsonville. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Terry is survived by a brother, Andrew "Jack" Monk of Nelsonville; nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by sisters, Rebecca McIntosh and Judy Montgomery; sister in law, Patricia Ann Monk.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
