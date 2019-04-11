ATHENS - Theodore Franklin "Ted" "Teddy" Palmer, 77, of Athens, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born Nov. 5, 1941, he was the son of Don and Mozelle Fulmer, and the biological son of Walter Eugene and Gladys Marie Palmer, and was the 13th of 18 children.

Ted was a graduate of Loudonville High School in 1960 and of Ohio University in 1994, with a bachelor's degree in speech and hearing. Prior to retirement, Ted found joy in helping others enjoy the gift of hearing through his work as a hearing aid sales specialist.

He found extreme pride and joy through his children and grandchildren. He loved his friends deeply and considered them his family. He had a passion for poetry, as well as for the philosophy of language and people. Ted enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, doing crossword puzzles and visiting with whomever sat next to him at Jackie O's. He took pride in singing Karaoke with his sons Alex and Doug, daughter Judy, and friends.

He always looked forward to visiting Lake Erie or spending time near horses. Ted also enjoyed shooting pool, playing chess and hunting. He was one of a kind who touched so many hearts, inspired many others, and will be deeply missed.

Ted is survived by his son, Doug (Krystal) Palmer; daughter, Judy (Jon) Wymer; grandchildren, Courtney (Cody) Bragg, Shane Michael, Brittany (Nate Walls) Palmer, Elana Palmer, Julianna Manley and Layla Wymer; great-grandchildren, Garth Bragg, Josie Bragg and Samson Walls; siblings, Shirley Brown and Judy Williams; son, Lance; daughters, Lynn and Sulynn Brown; grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Harned, Logan Harned, Ashley Brown, Justin Brown, Jake (Megan) Brown; and great-grandchildren.

Ted was preceded in death by his son, Alex; his foster parents and biological parents; twin daughters; grandson, Joshua Brown; brothers, Ron and Eddie,

Cremation will take place, with a tree-planting memorial service at Uncle Bucks, on Friday, April 19, at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Jackie O's Brew Pub from 4:-6.

If you would like to help his children cover the cost of funeral expenses, you may send contributions made out to the funeral home.

