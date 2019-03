ATHENS - Theodore R. "Ted" Sabo, 83, of Athens, died Friday morning, March 22, 2019, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Aug. 29, 1935 in Murray City, he was the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth Stephens Sabo.

He was a 1953 graduate of Murray City High School and retired from Ohio Department of Transportation with over 30 years of service. He also was a Mason and a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by three children, Randy Sabo of Guysville, Cheryl (Don) Skinner of Athens, and Cindy White of The Plains; a grandson, Bradley Skinner of Athens; a sister-in-law, Wanda Sabo of Nelsonville; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Sabo; a grandson, Kaelan Skinner; two brothers, Joseph and Louis "Luke" Sabo; and two sisters, Betty Jane Duffy and Frances Sabo.

Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens, with Rev. Ron Fierce officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Shelter Dogs, www.fosdathens.com.

Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary