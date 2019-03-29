Home

J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Thomas Dorsey Obituary
CORNING - Thomas M. "Tom" Dorsey, 62, of Corning, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. Born Aug. 15, 1956, in Zanesville, he was a son of the late Wayne Allen and Mary Hensler Dorsey.
Tom was a retired corrections officer for the Southeastern Correctional Institution in Lancaster, Ohio. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed being outdoors on his ATV. He found his niche turkey hunting, and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
"Trigger," as his family affectionately referred to him, was stubborn but always willing to lend a hand when needed.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Ferguson Dorsey; his children, Brian (Jess) Dorsey, Elizabeth (Kirk) Kiefer, and Sarah (Adam) Bragg; two grandsons, Bryce and Bodey Dorsy; granddaughter, Alyssa Kiefer; his brothers, Bob Dorsey, Bill Dorsey and Doug (Tynesia) Dorsey; his brother-in-law, Chuck Coakley; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Dorsey; and his sister, Sue Coakley.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Corning, with Fr. Michael Hartge as celebrant. Friends may call at J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dorsey Memorial Athletic Fund, c/o North Valley Bank, 112 North Valley Street, Corning, OH 43730.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 31, 2019
