COOLVILLE - Thomas Gene Chutes, 52, of Coolville, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital following a long illness.
He was born on March 28, 1967 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of Virginia B. Chutes of Coolville and the late Alfred Gene Chute.
Prior to his illness, Tom had worked for Hearts Department Store and then for IGA. He enjoyed panting, fishing and restoring his 1969 Dodge Charger. He will be remembered as a loving and caring person and was devoted to serving God.
In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his brother, William A. "Bill" Chutes (Sandra "Bip"); a nephew, Coy Cantwell (Sheena); "sister" Kara Smeeks Henry; and many close friends, including Bob Creeger, who was his friend since childhood.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Ernie Cornell officiating.
Burial will be at the Frost Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 24, 2019