Thomas K. Gill, 82, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. He was born May 20, 1937 in McArthur, son of the late John D. and Kathleen Kibler Gill Jr. Tom was married for 59 years to Nanette Theresa Clark Gill, who survives.
He was the owner of Tom Gill Chevrolet in McArthur and was a veteran of the United States Army. Tom graduated from McArthur High School in 1955 and Miami University in 1959. He was the past president of the Vinton County Athletic Association and was a member of the National Auto Association.
Tom is survived by his sons, Chris (Lori Dorsey) Gill of Newark, Michael (Christina) Gill of Roseville and Nick (Frieda) Gill of Ashville; grandchildren, Kristin (Josh) Jarvis of Grove City, Evan Gill of Roseville and Anna Gill of Ashville; sister, Julie (Mike) Ross of Waynesville; sister-in-law, Tami Clark of Canal Winchester and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Nick Gill and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Clark.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Father David Young officiating. Inurnment will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Thomas K. Gill to the Vinton County High School Football Program or the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.
