More Obituaries for Thomas McKelvey
Thomas McKelvey

Thomas McKelvey Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announced the passing of Thomas Ranton McKelvey, 74, on April 7, 2019. Tom is predeceased by his mother, Helen McKelvey (Ranton), and his father, Frederick Hotchkiss McKelvey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary McKelvey (Terlecki), his son, David McKelvey, his daughter, Linnea Williams (Sean), his sister, Susan Mozian (Gerard) and his three grandchildren, Brook, Brett and Skylar Williams.
Tom had only fond memories of growing up in Athens at his family home on Rock Riffle Road. His father Frederick was an English professor and administrator at OU. Tom attended Northern Illinois University where he joined Theta Chi, majored in Spanish and met the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Mary. Tom and Mary made their home in Catskill, New York where he taught Spanish in high school for 36 years. They went on to spend their retirement in Arizona to be closer to family.
Tom loved cars, camping, football, politics, comedy, art, history, rock and roll, traveling and most of all, his loving family and scores of friends. Tom was an extremely kind, helpful, funny, generous and gentle man who will be sorely missed by many.
There are no services at this time.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 10, 2019
