Tim T. Hopper

Tim T. Hopper Obituary
Tim T. Hopper, 64, of New Marshfield, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
He was born in Columbus on April 14, 1955, son of the late Leland T. and Marian Elva Williamson Hopper. He was married for 36 years to Brenda Stevens Hopper, who survives.
Tim served for 25 years with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and anything that involved the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Teresa (Robert) Spangler of South Carolina and Tera (Brandon) Kushne of Lancaster; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan (Kenneth) Petit and Laura (Ron) Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
Tim's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tim Hopper may be made to the at www.kidneyfund.org
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 12, 2019
