ATHENS - Timothy Paul Hutton, 63, of Athens, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 23, 1956 in Nelsonville.
Tim operated an automotive business in Athens for over 30 years with his wife Judy by his side. Tim's passion was creating and building original artwork out of wood and metal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don E. and F. Joann (Moe) Hutton.
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Judy Risley Hutton, of 40 years.
He also leaves behind his beloved family members: a daughter, Amanda (Joe) Knopp, and a son, Joshua Hutton (Shawnie Castor, Kylee, Noah, and Colton), and the pride of his life, grandson Mason Knopp; his sisters, Shirley (Roy) Jeffers of Fort Mill, North Carolina and Pat (Lee) Hoisington of Buford, Georgia; a brother, Jerry (Sherry) Hutton of Westerville; aunt Gloria Hutton of Albany; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside memorial service is set for Nov. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hutton Family, 13095 River Road, Athens, OH 45701, to cover funeral expenses.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 5, 2019