Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Ruth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Ruth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Ruth Obituary
ATHENS - Timothy Ruth, 61, Athens, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Feb. 3, 1958, in Athens, he was the son of Virginia Gillette Ruth of Tampa, Florida, and the late Charles L. Ruth.
He is survived by a son, Robert Lovell of Wilkesville; a sister, Susie Ruth of Tampa, Florida; and brother, Tony (Sue) Ruth of Athens.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 29, 2019, 2-4 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Canaanville Cemetery.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -