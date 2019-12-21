|
|
ATHENS - Timothy Ruth, 61, Athens, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Feb. 3, 1958, in Athens, he was the son of Virginia Gillette Ruth of Tampa, Florida, and the late Charles L. Ruth.
He is survived by a son, Robert Lovell of Wilkesville; a sister, Susie Ruth of Tampa, Florida; and brother, Tony (Sue) Ruth of Athens.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 29, 2019, 2-4 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Canaanville Cemetery.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 22, 2019