|
|
AMESVILLE - Tina Marie McDowell, 33, of Amesville, passed away, Dec. 20, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident on Rt. 329. Born July 3, 1986 in Athens, she is the daughter of Hughie (Vicky) McDowell, Jr. of Columbus and the late Brenda Osborne McDowell.
A 2005 graduate of Federal Hocking High School, she attended Hocking College. She was employed at PCC Airfoil in Crooksville. She was raised in Stewart and was a lifelong area resident.
In addition to her father, Tina is survived by her life companion, Anthony Gardner; two daughters, Kaleigh Marie Townley and Aurbrie Gayle Gardner both of the home; three brothers, Michael (Cynthia) Osborne of Glouster, Anthony (Chayla) Osborne of Glouster and Russell (Nicole) McDowell of Amesville; and she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Deloris and Vonnie Osborne; an aunt, Terri Dotson; and an uncle, Ronnie Osborne.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in Stewart Cemetery, Stewart. Friends may call Saturday 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. A dinner will be held at the Amesville Masonic Lodge following the services. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 29, 2019