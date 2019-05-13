Services Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens 24 Morris Ave. Athens , OH 45701 740-593-3567 Resources More Obituaries for Tom Metters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tom Metters

Obituary Condolences Flowers ATHENS - Thomas Waddell Metters was born April 17, 1939 in Columbus, a son of the late Thomas H. and Charlotte Ann Waddell Metters. He is a 1957 graduate of Athens High School and received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University in 1965. He died May 10, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

He served in the Army between 1959 and 1962 and was sports editor of The Traveller at Fort Lee, Virginia between 1960 and 1962. He wrote sports at The Athens Messenger as a journalism student after leaving the Army, continued as a sports writer at The Messenger on a full-time basis after graduating from Ohio University and later on a stringer basis. He was also sports editor of The Messenger for a brief time.

He assisted American Legion officials during the state tournament since 1962 and served as an official scorer at the Legion World Series in Millington, Tennessee in 1989.

He served as a director for the Athens High School Athletic Boosters then later served in an honorary capacity. He was also on the board of the Green and White Club, served as the club's secretary between 1983 and 2004, received the group's Jonesy Sams Award in 1987 and served as the organization's historian since 2004.

Among his other honors are being named to three hall of fames, by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association in 1990, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches in 1993 and the Athens High School boosters in 2000. He also received a contributor award from the Ohio High School Track and Field Coaches Association in 1995 and an Ohio High School Athletic Association media service award in 1998.

He was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and received a recognition plaque from the group in 1973, and served as president of the Ohio Associated Press Sports Writers Association in 1984. He has been listed in several Marquis publications including Who's Who in America and received sports writing awards from The Associated Press and Brown Publishing.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Athens, the Kentucky Colonels and numerous sports writing groups. He bowled in various leagues in Athens for many years and served as league secretary part of that time.

Surviving Tom are his cousins; Don (Bettye) Hendrix of Knoxville, Tennessee, Lois (La-Vern) Reedy of Kingsport, Tennessee, Larry Hendrix of Knoxville, Mary Alice (Gene) Beckman of Moline, Illinois, Ralph (Beverly) Hendrix of Severna Park, Maryland, and Roger (JoAnn) Hendrix of Pasadena, Maryland; also surviving are several of his cousin's children.

Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2 N. Court St., Athens, with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home.

The family extends its sincerest thanks and appreciation to Kirk DePue, who took Tom to several Cincinnati Reds baseball games, and insured Tom's continuous involvement in the local railroad club. At one of the Reds' games a sports writer covering the game saw Tom in the stands, leading to a pre-game reunion between Tom and a number of local and national sports writers discussing past game coverage and player interviews.

The family also thanks Carl Denbow and family for including Tom in their Christmas celebrations, with a final thank you to Hickory Creek Nursing Home, its staff and administration for their conscientious care of Tom during his stay there prior to his passing.

