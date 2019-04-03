Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-2152
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Boso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Boso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tommy Boso Obituary
PORTLAND - Tommy Douglas Boso, 57, of Portland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was born on May 24, 1961, in Pomeroy, son of Claire and Ann Boso.
Tom was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters; he also traveled with the NTL Boilermakers. His favorite job title was a roughneck on the drilling rig. He lived a life he loved to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family, front porch sitting and listening to music. Tom had such a way with words and the kindest heart of gold. He was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather.
Tom is survived by his children, Rashell (Jakob) Crow and Anthony Barber; grandchildren, Emilee and Payton Barber, and Lauchlyn Crow; siblings, Nancy (Bob) Everson, Peggy Hill, Debbie (Dave) Parsons, Steve Boso, Bonnie (Buddy) McAngus, Charlie (Mandy) Boso, and Michael (Holly) Boso; many nieces, nephews, friends and special friends, Jeff Harris, Eric and Raul.
He is preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Vicki Boso; nephew, James Benton (J.B.) Boso; and brother-in-law, Max Hill, Sr.
Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, West Virginia, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home with Preacher Kevin Pitt officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may also be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now