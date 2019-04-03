PORTLAND - Tommy Douglas Boso, 57, of Portland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was born on May 24, 1961, in Pomeroy, son of Claire and Ann Boso.

Tom was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters; he also traveled with the NTL Boilermakers. His favorite job title was a roughneck on the drilling rig. He lived a life he loved to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family, front porch sitting and listening to music. Tom had such a way with words and the kindest heart of gold. He was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather.

Tom is survived by his children, Rashell (Jakob) Crow and Anthony Barber; grandchildren, Emilee and Payton Barber, and Lauchlyn Crow; siblings, Nancy (Bob) Everson, Peggy Hill, Debbie (Dave) Parsons, Steve Boso, Bonnie (Buddy) McAngus, Charlie (Mandy) Boso, and Michael (Holly) Boso; many nieces, nephews, friends and special friends, Jeff Harris, Eric and Raul.

He is preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Vicki Boso; nephew, James Benton (J.B.) Boso; and brother-in-law, Max Hill, Sr.

Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, West Virginia, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home with Preacher Kevin Pitt officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may also be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary