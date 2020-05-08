Tracy Hernandez Baeza
1978 - 2020
ATHENS - Tracy Lynn Hernandez Baeza, 41, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born Sept. 5, 1978 in Athens, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Carol Irene Maxwell Leedy of Millfield. She was married to Jose "Tony" Hernandez, for six years, and he passed away in 2013.
She was a 1997 graduate of Nelsonville York High School. She was a former manager and current staff-member for Donatos Pizza. As a youth, she attended Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, and was a member of Bible Truth Baptist Church in The Plains. She had a love for art and drawing. Tracy was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Along with her parents, Tracy is survived by her beloved children, Jennifer Molina of Louisburg, NC, Jonathan "Johnny" Hernandez and Kalina Hernandez; paternal grandfather, Clarence Leedy of Millfield; brother, Donald "Jerry" Leedy of Brownsburg, IN; nieces, Megan and Payton Leedy; nephews, Gabriel and Elliott Leedy; best friend, Tina McMannis; aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Maxwell and Ruby Omer; and paternal grandmother, Della Leedy.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Rev. Thome Brown and Lefty Sheets officiating. Interment will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may visit from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Tracy Hernandez Baeza may be made to Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 to help with expenses.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
MAY
11
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
Interment
Hilltop Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Debbie
Friend
