ATHENS - Dr. Vattel "Ted" Rose of Athens, OH passed away on May 12, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. The second oldest of eight children, Ted was born Aug. 13, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to Marcellus C. Rose and Mabel S. Rose (Davis). After graduating from Frederick Douglass High School in 1951, Ted joined the U.S. Air Force, which afforded him opportunities central to his life: long-term friendships, international travel, and an education through the GI bill.

Following a four-year tour of duty, Ted returned to Baltimore to earn a bachelor's degree in English from Morgan State University (then College, 1959). He went on to earn a master's degree and doctorate in American Studies from the University of Iowa (1964) and University of Minnesota (1972), respectively. Ted spent his career in academia teaching, primarily, in his passion areas: the African American experience through literature, arts, and culture. He taught at Case Western Reserve University and Howard University before joining the then Afro-American Studies Department at Ohio University in 1978. He remained until his retirement in 2003, serving as Department Chair for seventeen years.

Ted was a renaissance man - an avid reader, jazz buff, international traveler, and baseball fan (Go O's). He was a great conversationalist and dapper dresser with a dry sense of humor. Ted played racquetball for more than 40 years and remained active as the elder statesman of a multi-generational group of players. Before his death, Ted made a generous donation of more than 10,000 volumes of books, records, and CDs to the Morgan State University library. Posthumously, his family donated an additional 1,000 books to the Wilberforce University library.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his children, Henry D. Rose (Cleo) and Valija C. Rose (Daniel Blue); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ted also leaves behind special friends, Dr. Harold C. and Mrs. Tanya Thompson and family, Dr. Kenneth Johnson, and Richard McCoy, as well as Curt, Rich, and Nick of the Little Professor Bookstore, which he supported for more than 40 years.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life via Zoom on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. ET. Contact one of his family members for additional information.







