ROANOKE, Virginia - Vera Kathleen Pangburn, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, where she was joyfully reunited with her daughter, Debra K. Pangburn, and sons, Milton James ("Jimmy"), Timothy Lee ("Timmy"), and Elton Wade ("Wade") Pangburn, who all sadly preceded her in death.

Kathy loved spending time outside on her porch and in her garden, going to church, dining at Golden Corral, and wearing purple. She was a long-time member of Hope Bible Church where she appreciated her Sunday School class and pastors. She retired from Elizabeth Arden in the 1990s and enjoyed keeping in contact with her former co-workers over the years.

She was born on April 10, 1928, the daughter of Henry and Eunice (Boyd) Aldridge, and she was part of a close family of 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her granddaughters, Brittany Pangburn (Ramon) Mendez (Houston, TX, formerly of Athens), Chelsea Meagan Pangburn (New York City, NY, formerly of Athens), and Emmy and Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden (Athens); sister, Jane Ketchersid (Lynchburg, VA), daughter-in-law, Christie Beck (Athens), a special nephew, Jim Walthall (Roanoke, VA), a special niece, Diane Beasley (NC), and her beloved cat, Salem.

We invite friends to join us for calling hours at Oakey's South Chapel, Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke, VA, from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019. We will celebrate her life during services at Oakey's South Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Pastor Don Eshelman will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke. The family thanks the staff at Heartland Hospice, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Brandon Oaks Nursing Home for compassionate care and support. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 23, 2019