LOGAN - Vincent Lee "Butch" Hamilton, 72, of Logan, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 9, 1946 in Perry County, son of the late Vincent L. and Margaret Rose Danison Hamilton. Butch was married to Virginia "Ginny" Hamilton, who survives.
He owned and operated Peck Electric in Logan for 46 years and was an Army National Guard Veteran. Butch loved bowhunting with a traditional bow and was an avid outdoorsman who had great respect for nature and always gave back to the environment. He was a devoted loving husband, father and grandfather.
Butch is survived by his son, Bryan Hamilton; daughters, Angie (Eddie) Souders and Heather (David) Hughes; grandchildren, Seth Stimmel Ashley Stimmel, Tyler Hughes, Lance Hamilton and Bryanna Hamilton; great-grandsons, Carter and Kaiden Stimmel; siblings, Ginnie McCrady, Eileen (Roy) Mount, Leroy Hamilton, Mary (Andy) Keplar, Ruth Ann Schneck, Leona Holcomb and Jayne (Jeff) Bryan; a sister-in-law, Rita Noble; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Chuck McCall, Roger Hamilton, Ron Kinnison and Mark and Sherry Stanley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Morgan Enderle, and a brother-in-law, Ron McCrady.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Rev. Marvin Walker officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Vincent Lee "Butch" Hamilton to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 21, 2019