MILLFIELD - Violet M. Cooper, 87, of Millfield, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. Born Dec. 26, 1931 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Sylvia Beddow Keirns.

Violet was a retired cook from Ohio University where she worked loyally for 30 years. Prior to her employment at Ohio University, she worked at the Fairview Drive-In and the Parkette Drive-In in Athens. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, William (Donna) Cooper; grandchildren, Melissa (Matthew) Woodrum, William Cooper, Jr., and Craig A. Cooper; great-grandchildren, Tiffani, Tanisha, Colten, Abigail, Baylor, Owen and Billy; great-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brynlyn, and Maximus; nephews, Clyde "Bud" (Charolette) and Kenny (Mary) Keirns; niece, Francis Jean Pennington; and sister-in-law, Virginia Cooper.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Fred; sister, Freda Keirns; half-brother, Raymond Hook; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Bill O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call upon the family on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to OhioHealth Hospice for their loving and tender care during their time of need.