STEWART - Virgil E. Dunfee, 87, passed away peacefully at his home with his family on April 27, 2019.

Virgil was born Oct. 7, 1931 to the late Lester and Ferma Bails Dunfee in Stewart.

Virgil served as Combat Engineer in the 43rd Infantry Division in the Army from 1952-54 during the Korean Cold War and was stationed in Germany. He helped build some of the first King Midget cars in Athens, worked on the railroad, road construction, Abex and Ohio University.

He was a member of the Stewart Wesleyan Church for several years and was their pianist.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris Bowers Dunfee; two daughters, Charlotte (Mike) Norton and Cindy (David) Salyers; two granddaughters, Tisha (Robert) Skellett and Crystal (Dustin) Bolin; and great-grandchildren, Kaylynn and Hannah Skellett, Kara Henderly, Keegen, Adrianna, Sharon and Dustin Jr. Bolin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters and brothers, Dorothy McGill, Edith Wires, Audrey Dunfee, Ruth Wires, Delpha Williams, Howard Dailey, Ed Dailey, Darrell Dunfee and his great-grandson, Michael Rood.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Stewart Wesleyan Church in Stewart, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery where graveside military services will be conducted. There will be a dinner at the Grace Fellowship Hall following the service.

Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate towards the funeral services through White-Schwarzel Funeral Home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019