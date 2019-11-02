|
CARBON HILL - Virgil J. McKnight, 91, of Carbon Hill Buchtel Road, Hocking County, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 4:15 a.m. at home, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Old Floodwood, Ohio on May 20, 1928, he was the son of the late Virgil T. and Cora Strawn McKnight.
Virgil was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and was a Master Mason and member of Paramuthia Lodge #25. He was a US Army veteran, stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. He was a member of the Glenford Dugan American Legion Post 229 in Nelsonville.
He began his career as a lineman for Columbus & Southern Electric Company, retiring after 36 years from American Electric Power as a supervisor. Most of his life, Virgil was a farmer in the Ohio Valley that he loved, raising livestock, especially Hereford cattle. He was a caretaker of the earth, enjoying gardening and the outdoors. Later in life, you could find him in his woodworking shop, making crosses to share his Christian faith with others.
He is survived by two daughters, Christina Houchard and Gina (Anthony) D'Andrea; a sister, Helen (Paul) Zwiebel; a brother, Charles (Rita) McKnight; grandchildren, Joshua David (Megan) McKnight of Maryland, Kathryn Rose Houchard of Pennsylvania and Anthony David D'Andrea of Ohio; great-grandchildren, David, Madelyn and Ava; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Collins McKnight; a daughter, Martha Ellen McKnight; a son, David Eric McKnight; a son-in-law, Jack H. Houchard; brothers, Melvin McKnight and James McKnight; sisters, Gyneth Boyle and Ruth Ann Rafferty; and a great-granddaughter, Maclaren McKnight.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, corner of Chestnut and Harper Streets, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Dew Cemetery, Buchtel, where military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, where a Masonic service will be conducted at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to thank nephew Glenn Collins, Dr. Jean Rettos, Rev. Mike Thomas, Sarah, Becky, OhioHealth Hospice - Larissa, Janet, Gaye, Rev. Mark Mitera and Kelly for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Virgil J. McKnight to OhioHealth Hospice of Athens, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 3, 2019