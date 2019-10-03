|
NELSONVILLE - Virgil Lee Collins, 98, of Nelsonville, and Nokomis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence in Ohio.
He was born Dec. 14, 1920 in Nelsonville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Monday from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 4, 2019