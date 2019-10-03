Home

POWERED BY

Services
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Lee Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Lee Collins Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Virgil Lee Collins, 98, of Nelsonville, and Nokomis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence in Ohio.
He was born Dec. 14, 1920 in Nelsonville. 
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Monday from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
Download Now