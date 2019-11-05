|
ATHENS - Virgil F. Reeder, 81, of Athens, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Athens on Dec. 19, 1937, he was the son of the late Virgil and Helena Hibbard Reeder. He was U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Athens County Children's Services.
He is survived by step-children, Jeffery Mosier of Lower Salem, Ohio, Sean Mosier of Delaware, Ohio, and Shane (Willie) Donohue of Pomeroy; step-grandchildren, Raya Mosier, Jessie and Josie Donohue; and a brother Len B. Reeder of Blackstone, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Gillett Reeder (2014); a brother, Willard; and a sister, June Reeder.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Amesville Cemetery, with military graveside by Albany Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 6, 2019