STEWART - Virginia Lou Brooks, 87, of Stewart, formerly of Willow Creek, Athens, died Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019, at her home.

Born Dec. 13, 1931 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Louis F. and Edna L. Sprague Williams.

A 1949 graduate of Rome Canaan High School, she was employed at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens in her early years. She was a homemaker in the family home and a lifelong area resident. She enjoyed puzzles, shopping and people watching at Wal-Mart and the television shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was a football fan and her favorite team was the New England Patriots.

Virginia is survived by three daughters, Kathy Byers of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Cindy Brooks of Thornville and Jenny Lou (Greg) McDonald of Stewart; two sons, Ted (Rose) Brooks of Reynoldsburg and Tim (Mary) Brooks of Chillicothe; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandy, Heather, Felicity, Christina, Jennifer, Ted Michael, Rocky, Nick, Ashley and Amanda; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Pearl H. Brooks in 2000; a son-in-law, Bill Byers; a sister, Lucille "Teed"; and two brothers, Foster and Roger.

The family will conduct a celebration service Friday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with burial in Alexander Cemetery. No calling hour will be observed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a dog or cat shelter in your area or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

