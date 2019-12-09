|
ATHENS - Virginia Rose Cooper, 88, of Athens, died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
Born June 1, 1931 in Athens County, she was the daughter of late Charles Koska and Pansy McMasters Koska Heavener.
A graduate of Tri-County JVS, she was a Licensed Practice Nurse. She was employed at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and as a private duty nurse. She had also been employed at Sleeth's Lumber Co. She also operated her own home decorating sales business and was an Avon Representative. She enjoyed painting, travel and gardening.
Virginia is survived by a daughter, Roseanna Brown of Athens; three sons, Stephen Cooper, Larry Cooper and Edwin (Shelly) Cooper all of Athens; seven grandchildren, Todd Cooper, Bryan (April) Cooper, Tony Cooper, Kelly Brown, Christina (Henry) Hupp, Donald (Nana) Kempton and Tammy Hunter; several great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and three sisters, Verna Heavener, Clara (Tuffy) Wooten and Dorothy (Ralph) Zimmerman all of Athens. She also leaves behind her special cat companion, Stripey.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Stephen A. Cooper in 2013; two daughters-in-law, Clarice Shields and Bonnie Cooper; a sister, Patsy Zimmerman; and two brothers, Charles & Gerald Koska.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Thursday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the services, a reception will be held at the Athens Elks Lodge, 600 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 10, 2019