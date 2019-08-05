|
|
AMESVILLE - Virginia Lee (Ginny) Kasler, 77, of Amesville, went peacefully to meet her Lord on Sunday, Aug 4, 2019.
She was born on May, 9, 1942 in Amesville to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Morrison Quinn. She was a Homemaker and worked on the family farm. She loved raising her family. Her family was her life.
She was a member of the Athens and Hooper Ridge Church of Christ.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ellis Joe Kasler; three children, Pamela Jo Kasler (Mark), Anna Lee (Keith) Johnson and Lawrence Richard (Jill) Kasler; six grandchildren, Tony (Holly) Reitano, Brent (Ashley) Kasler, Joey (Tori) Reitano, Kathy (Matt) Sheets, Hannah Johnson and Ben Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Halle, Karlee, Madelyn, Ellie, Adam and Kinsley; two nieces, Shelly Kistler and Shawna Quinn; an aunt, June Vernon; a sister-in-law, Virginia C. Kasler; and a brother-in-law, James (Vickie) Kasler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jennifer Kathleen Kasler; a brother, William (Bill) Quinn; grandparents, William and Olive Morrison, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Quinn; and a brother-in-law, Donald (Dick) Kasler.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Hooper Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athens or Hooper Ridge Church of Christ in Ginny's name.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019