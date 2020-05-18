ATHENS - Vivian E. "Sis" Bosworth, 96, of Jackson formerly of Athens died Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Four Winds Nursing Center, Jackson. Born April 11, 1924 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Homer Ellis and Lena Smalley Ellis.
She was a 1941 graduate of Shade High School and retired from Ohio University Food Service as a baker in 1984. Sis had been a resident of Jackson since 2011 and was a member of the Jackson Apostolic Church.
Sis is survived by a daughter, Mary Bosworth of Ravenna; two sisters, Dixie Fletcher of Jackson and Mary Williams of Grove City; four nephews, Steven Patton of Athens, Mark Boggs of Grove City, Terry Ellis and Rick Ellis both of Urbana; two great-nephews, Travis Boggs and Michael Boggs; a great-great-niece, Paisley Boggs; and a great-great-nephew, Maxton Boggs.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Everett Bosworth; a sister, Martha Bradbury; three brothers, Oden, Max, and Homer Ellis; and a nephew, Phil Fletcher.
A private family graveside service will be held at Burlingham Cemetery, Bedford Twp., Meigs Co. on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Argabright officiating. No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
She was a 1941 graduate of Shade High School and retired from Ohio University Food Service as a baker in 1984. Sis had been a resident of Jackson since 2011 and was a member of the Jackson Apostolic Church.
Sis is survived by a daughter, Mary Bosworth of Ravenna; two sisters, Dixie Fletcher of Jackson and Mary Williams of Grove City; four nephews, Steven Patton of Athens, Mark Boggs of Grove City, Terry Ellis and Rick Ellis both of Urbana; two great-nephews, Travis Boggs and Michael Boggs; a great-great-niece, Paisley Boggs; and a great-great-nephew, Maxton Boggs.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Everett Bosworth; a sister, Martha Bradbury; three brothers, Oden, Max, and Homer Ellis; and a nephew, Phil Fletcher.
A private family graveside service will be held at Burlingham Cemetery, Bedford Twp., Meigs Co. on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Argabright officiating. No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 18 to May 20, 2020.