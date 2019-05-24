LANCASTER - Walter "Sonny" Keplar, 85, of Lancaster, formerly Nelsonville, passed away on May 22, 2019, at the Pickering House with family by his side. After a long battle with cancer, the pain is finally over.

Sonny accomplished and enjoyed many things. He was an avid golfer, coached the Cedar Heights Hornets Biddy Basketball team for over 40 years, was known to say "get the lead out of your ass," served our country proudly from October 1955-September 1957 in the US Army, and enjoyed his Honor Flight on Sept. 8, 2018 from Columbus to Washington, DC.

Sonny loved spending time with his family, watching sports, sitting in his swing, strawberry milkshakes, Hershey's Kisses, going gambling, and animals. He also played on the 1952 state runner-up Nelsonville Basketball Greyhound team.

Sonny is survived by his daughters, Vickie (Wayne) Jaques, Kelly (Aaron) Kieffer, and Angela (David) Watson; grandchildren, Matt, Mandy, Milissa, Stone, Mason, McKinnley, Colton, Jase and Aaliyah; sister, Janet (Phil) Pritchard; niece, Colleen Pritchard; wife, Marilyn, and her children, Mark, Joe, and Kim.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wavelene Keplar; wife of 42 years, Violet Keplar; son, Doug Keplar; and nephew, Tom Pritchard.

A special thanks to FairHoPe Hospice Pickering House and staff, home nurses, Heide (#1) and Shellie (you are my sunshine), Dr. Dan Chase, Darleen and staff, Shannon Wilson CNP, Dr. Sinha and staff, and Honor Flight Columbus.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster OH 43130. Burial will follow with military honors at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sonny's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, the Pickering House, Honor Flight Columbus, or the Fairfield County Humane Society.

To send and online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 26, 2019