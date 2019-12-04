|
ATHENS - Walter E. McGrath, 70, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
Born Oct. 12, 1949, in Pomeroy, the son of the late Eddie E. McGrath and Murl W. Zeigler McGrath, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a farmer.
He is survived by siblings Larry McGrath, Karen (Mick) Harris, Keith (Janet) McGrath, Matthew (Christine) McGrath, Sam (Ellen) Patterson; step-daughter Jackie (William) Hart; grandchildren Heather Collins, Cody (Tiffani) Hart, Josh Marks, Jeremiah (Tonya) Marks, Travis (Kelli) Hupp, Tess Marks, Tara (Nate) Snyder, and Nicholas Dustin; nieces and nephews Katie McGrath, Brody McGrath, Danielle Llewellyn, Annie McGrath, Andrea McGrath, Chris McGrath, Jeremy McGrath, Wendy Sanders-Hedrick, Emmette Sanders, and Brandi Sanders; great-grandchildren Austin and Ryan Collins, and Harper Hart; and special friends the Billy Martin Family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella McGrath, and sister, Audrey (Ronnie) Sanders.
Services will Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Burial will be in Graham Chapel Cemetery, with military graveside services by Albany Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to services on Friday. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 5, 2019