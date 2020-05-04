STEWART - Wanda V. Adams, 96, of Stewart, Ohio, passed away May 3, 2020 at Kimes Nursing Home, Athens, Ohio.
Wanda was born April 16, 1924 in Athens Ohio to Delbert Kelley and Lydia Coplinger Kelley.
Surviving are daughter, Carolyn Giffin Sonn of The Plains; grandchildren, Terry, Richard, Beth, Sara, Crystal, Leroy; great-grandchildren, Selena, Larry, Katie, Emma, Adam, Jake; special nieces Pearl Moehlenkamp and Joyce Nickoson Brown..
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde A. Adams; son, Richard Adams; daughter, Connie Adams; sisters, Mary Lou Kelley, Josephine Nickoson, Margorie Kelley, Nora Andrews, and Dora Collison.
Private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Stewart Cemetery, Stewart, Ohio.
Friends and relatives are welcome to send flowers and sympathy cards to the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 4 to May 6, 2020.