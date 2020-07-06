GLOUSTER - Wanda Lou Hamilton Dearth, 80, of Glouster, passed away July 1, 2020 at her residence. Born May 1, 1940 in Pickaway County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. "Jack" and Julie Daniels Hamilton. She was an avid reader and because of her love for children, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Wanda will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Dearth; children, Sonny (Teresa) Dearth, David (Jody) Dearth, Betty (Rick) Jeffers, Cheryl Dearth (Kenneth), Carol (Brad) Smith, and Ed (Beth) Hook; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Quincel; a brother, James Hamilton; and a special family friend, Heather Drake.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Juanita Hamilton, Jean Bentley, Bessie Teets, Martha Murphy, Mary Jane Sykes, and Carol Holbrook; and brothers Andrew Jr., Charles, and George "Bud" Hamilton.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sandy Brown and the Ohio Health Hospice Staff for their care during our time of need.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rev. Monte Hurst officiating. Interment will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Please observe social distancing as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.