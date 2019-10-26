Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
1930 - 2019
Wanda Oxley Obituary
COLUMBUS - Wanda Oxley, 89, of Columbus, formerly of Albany, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation.
Born June 27, 1930 in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Asa Dale and Golden Faye Cleland Stansbury. She retired from Ohio University Housekeeping Dept.
Wanda is survived by a son, Dale (Cindi) Turner of Canal Winchester; a daughter, Teresa (Bob) Wilson of Canada; a brother, Larry Stansbury of Reynoldsburg; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Oxley; brothers, Jerry and Clair Stansbury; a sister, Eileen Gryctco; a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Turner; and a nephew, Aaron Stansbury.
Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Bert Christian officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services. Entombment will follow at Athens Memorial Gardens.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 27, 2019
