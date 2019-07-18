PARKERSBURG - Ward Wilson, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away July 15, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Elizabeth, West Virginia, the son of the late Ross and Cassie Ferree Wilson.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was proud that all of his siblings had served in the Armed Forces as well.

He learned the Printing Trade from his father and worked as a Printer in Parkersburg and Athens. He worked as the Personnel Director for Royal McBee Co. and also was a Personnel Director at Ohio University, where he received his degree. He also worked as a Mediator and Arbitrator for the Federal Mediation Service for 16 years.

He was a member of the Elizabeth Masonic Lodge #82 and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Allegra Beaty Wilson of Parkersburg; His children, Barbara Kay Williams of Parkersburg and Paul Mike Wilson (Anne) of Newark; his grandchildren, Amanda Kay Dowler, Cassie Lynn McGinnis (Joe), Paul Mike Wilson Jr., Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Berg (Kel) and Kathryn "Katie" Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Kathryn Thorne Wilson, in 2003; one sister, Werneth Noyes; and his brothers, Woodrow, Elwin and Marvin D. Wilson.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating. Burial will be in the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 19, 2019