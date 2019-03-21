Home

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coolville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
26460 Main St
Coolville, OH
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Coolville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
26460 Main St
Coolville, OH
Warren Barnhill Jr. Obituary
GUYSVILLE - Warren J. Barnhill Jr., formerly of rural Guysville, passed away Jan. 17, 2019.
A son of the late Warren J. Sr. and Emma Barnhill, he was a graduate of Shade High School, had farmed with his father on the family farm, worked on oil and gas drilling rigs and as a laborer for the township, and was a substitute school bus driver.
He is survived by his brother, Terry (Patti) Barnhill, and his niece, Erica Barnhill.
His sister, Helen Barnhill, recently passed away.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, from 3-4 p.m., at Coolville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 26460 Main St., Coolville, with a service to follow at 4. Private burial will occur later at Barnhill Cemetery.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 22, 2019
