ATHENS - Wen-Jia Russell Chen, 74, of Athens, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home. Born in China, he was the son of the late Shaw-Ping Chen and Yu-Zong K. Chen.

Dr. Chen retired from Ohio University as a Professor of Chemical Engineering after several years of service. He received his education at the National Taiwan University (Bachelor's of Engineering) and Syracuse University (Master's Degree and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering). He was a member of several Bridge clubs and had reached the level of Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. He also was an Advisory for the Chinese Association at Ohio University. He was a longtime area resident that adored his grandchildren and enjoyed travel.

He is survived by his daughters, Mindy (Elizabeth) Otten-Chen and Andrea (Alex) Wald; his son, Roger (Courtney) Chen; two grandchildren, Annika Wald, Cameron Chen and an expected grandchild, Evelyn Chen; and two sisters, Stella Kuo and Jackie Chen.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Shuqi Sue Chen in 2017; and a brother, Wen-Yo Chen. Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 3, 2019