ATHENS - Wesley Lawrance Thompson of Denver, CO (formerly of Athens, OH) passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 5, 2020 from an accidental fall while visiting friends in Key West, FL.
Born on July 1, 1994 in Lafayette, IN, Wesley was a 2012 graduate of Athens High School and a 2016 graduate of the Ohio University College of Business. Four days after graduating from college, Wesley headed out to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to start a new adventure which included working in the tourism industry and (of course) skiing and hiking whenever he could. Wesley recently bragged that he had skied 25 months in a row following the snow wherever it went.
Wesley is survived by his parents and sister, Christopher, Erin, and Bailey Thompson. Also surviving are Wesley's grandparents, Jacqueline Seela of Waverly, OH, Catherine Thompson of Claremont, CA, Arleon Kelley and Donna Meinhard of Portland, OR. Other surviving family members are uncles and aunts, Tim (Sandy) Kelley of Hampton, NH, Jeff (Shiho) Thompson of Alexandria, VA, and Steve (Tomoko) Thompson of Yokohama, Japan; and cousins, Sky, Leo, Timmy, Sarah, and Tanner. Wesley was also close to his Meinhard family, and spent a summer working in the Portland area living with his relatives, David and Ani Capper.
Wesley was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed spending time hiking with his girlfriend, Audrey, their dog, Stella, and other good friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Wesley Thompson to: the Grand Teton National Park Foundation https://www.gtnpf.org/donate/ or the Protect our Winters Project https://protectourwinters.org/donate/. A larger memorial service is planned for the Spring if COVID restrictions are lifted. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
