ATHENS - William A. Ross, "Papaw Bill," 90, of Athens, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Kimes Convalescent Center.
Born March 14, 1929, in Corning, he was the son of the late Sevy and Helen Schlingerman Ross. He owned and operated the Ross Dental Lab, he was a Army veteran, and was a member of Alexander Presbyterian Church.
Bill is survived by children, Bill Ross, Jana Ross of Athens, Jessie (Patrick) Bails of Albany, David (Lauren) Ross of Atlanta and Lori Ross of Athens; seven grandchildren Matt, John and Adam Ross, Amittie Ross (Brandon Powers), Brianna (Tyler) Gilbert, Kayleena Jones (Elijah Morris), and Sammy Lewis; 13 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Abigail, Jackson, Natalie and Scarlett Ross, Ripley and River Morris, Kennedi and Morgan Powers, Blakely Gilbert, and Alexia Hunter; special family, Sam and Mary Lewis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith M. Rosser Ross; daughters-in-law, Lynn and Angel Ross; and a sister, Betty Jean Midkiff.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Alexander Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens, with military graveside services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 18, 2019