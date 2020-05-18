William Bartlett Sharp
REEDSVILLE - William Bartlett Sharp, 82 of Reedsville, Ohio died at the Overbrook Rehab Center in Middleport, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Sharp; four sons and a daughter, Brian Sharp (Stacie), Karen Brechbuhl (Ross), Kevin Sharp, Bill Van Dyke, and Mark Van Dyke; his grandchildren and a sister, Ruth Scarberry.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6-7 p.m.
Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
