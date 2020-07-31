1/
William Edwards
ATHENS - William (Bill) H. Edwards, 89, of Athens, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born April 21, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Hubert and Sara Jane McCall Edwards. Bill owned and operated Bill Edwards Pontiac and was a partner in Athens Boring and Mill.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Shelby) Edwards, Deeder (Joe) Yanity, Patsy (Joe) Halbirt, Spencer (Kathy) Edwards and John (Ginger) Edwards as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna and a daughter, Tracey Robison.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey, Michigan. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
