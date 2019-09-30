Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Wee Wee" Mayle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Wee Wee" Mayle Obituary
CHESTERHILL - William G. "Wee Wee" Mayle, 48, of Chesterhill, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Riverside Landing Nursing Home.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Hermon Church near Amesville. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the services.
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now