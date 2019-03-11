ATHENS - On Monday, March 4, 2019, William Taggart Hauschild "Tag", made the tragic decision to cut his life short at the age of 23.

Tag was born on Dec. 17, 1995, in Sulzbach-Rosenburg, Germany to William and Catherine Hauschild.

A 2014 graduate of Athens High School, Tag was pursuing his God-given passion for art and in his final semester of completing his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics at Oho University.

Tag was known as an accomplished artist, musician, athlete and loyal friend. He was a three-sport varsity athlete in cross country, swimming, and track and field as a freshman. He went on to focus on running, music and his love for ceramics.

His summers were spent with family and friends in Bay View, Michigan lifeguarding, and working at the boat house and craft house. He was voted "Best Smile" in his high school senior superlative and behind that smile was a deep thinker and a quiet heart.

Tag was a consummate peace maker, never had a bad word to say about anyone, but wasn't afraid to speak the truth in love. He was full of life and humor and not above a good prank. Tag was a hard worker that was always willing to help and always pulled more this his weight. He was often found hiking with friends and enjoying nature.

Tag is survived by his parents, William and Catherine, his three siblings, Walker, Emma and Campbell. Also survived by his maternal grandparent Richard and Joyce Crossland and fraternal grandparents John and Margaret Hauschild. A celebration of Tag's life will be held Saturday, March 16 at noon at Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in memory of Tag to the Boys' and Girls' Club, The Bay View Association, 1715 Encampment Ave, P.O. Box 583, Petoskey, MI 49770.

