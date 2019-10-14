Home

Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
For more information about
William Bobo
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
William K. Bobo


1932 - 2019
William K. Bobo Obituary
MILLFIELD - William "Bill" K. Bobo, 87, of Millfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in the arms of his wife at their home.
Born Sept. 30, 1932 in Millfield, he was the son of the late Luster and Louise Patterson Bobo. He married Donna M. Russell on Feb. 19, 1955, who survives and they have been married for 64 years.
Bill graduate from Chauncey-Dover High School in 1950 where he was an Honor Graduate. He enlisted in the US Army and was a paratrooper in the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of Ironworkers Local 787 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, where he was a member of the Executive Board, and retired in 1995. He was President of the Sunday Creek Water District for 10 years. His memberships included: Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM, 32nd Degree Mason, Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Athens Co. Shrine Club. He enjoyed hunting and riding his tractor. He also has two pet companions that he enjoyed, his cat Sheba and his horse Steeler Joe.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by four sons, Brad Bobo, Brian (Bevra) Bobo, Dave (Salena) Bobo, all of Millfield, and Barry (Alice) Bobo of Athens; three daughters, Joni (Richard) Young of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Billie Bushby of Lancaster and Kellee (John) George of Millfield; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Nile Bobo; a grandson, Brandon Bobo; and a brother, Richard Bobo.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Hanning officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Paramuthia Lodge will hold Masonic services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 15, 2019
