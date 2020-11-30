ATHENS - William Clifford "Buddy" Kyle, 83, of Athens, died Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Born Dec. 8, 1936 in Athens, he was the son of the late Clifford Kyle and Nellie Grace Buck Kyle.
A graduate of Shade High School, he was employed for 30 years and retired from Ohio University Central Food Service. He had also been employed with Lodi Township as a truck driver and Shade School as a custodian and school bus driver. He was a member of Graham's Chapel Church.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Grace (Mark) Holland of Athens; a grandson, Evan (Jesse) Holland of Athens; a sister, Eileen Perry of McArthur; a sister in law, JoAnn Perry of McArthur; a brother in law, Jerry (Peggy) Young of East Sparta; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Marsha Young Kyle on Feb. 20, 2012; three sisters, Margaret Ball, Louise Jones, and Virgene Watson; a brother, Bobby Lee Kyle; two brothers-in-law, Garland and Gary Young.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service may be held at a later. Burial will be in Graham's Chapel Cemetery, Lodi Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens Co. Dog Shelter, PO Box 144, Chauncey, OH 45719. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
