1/
William Kyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - William Clifford "Buddy" Kyle, 83, of Athens, died Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Born Dec. 8, 1936 in Athens, he was the son of the late Clifford Kyle and Nellie Grace Buck Kyle.
A graduate of Shade High School, he was employed for 30 years and retired from Ohio University Central Food Service. He had also been employed with Lodi Township as a truck driver and Shade School as a custodian and school bus driver. He was a member of Graham's Chapel Church.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Grace (Mark) Holland of Athens; a grandson, Evan (Jesse) Holland of Athens; a sister, Eileen Perry of McArthur; a sister in law, JoAnn Perry of McArthur; a brother in law, Jerry (Peggy) Young of East Sparta; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Marsha Young Kyle on Feb. 20, 2012; three sisters, Margaret Ball, Louise Jones, and Virgene Watson; a brother, Bobby Lee Kyle; two brothers-in-law, Garland and Gary Young.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service may be held at a later. Burial will be in Graham's Chapel Cemetery, Lodi Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens Co. Dog Shelter, PO Box 144, Chauncey, OH 45719. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved