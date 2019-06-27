CARBON HILL - William R. "Bill" Forbes, 91, of Carbon Hill, passed away June 21, 2019, at his residence.

Bill was born Sept. 1, 1927 in Nelsonville to Tommy Forbes and Augusta Patton Forbes. He was a 1945 graduate of Nelsonville High School; US Navy veteran, served on the USS Wisconsin in Cuba during WWII; formerly worked at Sylvania; retired from Carborundum in Logan; and also retired from The Hocking County Sheriff's Office.

Surviving are daughters, Sue McGuire of Carbon Hill and Kim Forbes Powell of Carbon Hill; son, Tommy (Wendy) Forbes of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, John (Michelle) Corwin, CoeDee (Mike) Burba, Schuyler (Kevin) Simons, McCray Powell and Alan Forbes; great-grandchildren, David Corwin, Beau Burba and Cade Burba; ex-wife, Shirley Coe of Carbon Hill; and brother, Dallas (Barb) Forbes of Columbus.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kathy Corwin; and siblings, Lloyd Patton, Edward Forbes, Pauline Cox, John Forbes, Roland Forbes, Betty Warner, Gerald Forbes and Bessie Lee Ritchie.

At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 28, 2019