William Russell

GLOUSTER - William S. Russell, 78, of Glouster, passed away Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1941 in Greens Run, Athens County. He was a son of the late William F. and Evelyn Lowry Russell. He served in the United States Army, then served and retired from the Army National Guard, where he worked as a Company Clerk at the McConnelsville Armory. He was a member of the Taylor Ridge Christian Church where he was the organist and pianist.
He is survived by one sister, Betty (Ron) Smith of Glouster; one brother, Roger (Karen) Russell of Glouster; nieces and nephews, Brad (Carol) Smith of Glouster, Dannette (Steve) Andrews of Jacksonville, Kevin Russell of Glouster, and Tammy Jo Russell of Florida. He is also survived by his dogs whom he loved.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and David Russell; and two nephews, Mark Smith and Mike Russell.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, where there will be a military service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit at 5 p.m. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the service as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.