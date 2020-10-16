1/
William Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - William S. Russell, 78, of Glouster, passed away Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1941 in Greens Run, Athens County. He was a son of the late William F. and Evelyn Lowry Russell. He served in the United States Army, then served and retired from the Army National Guard, where he worked as a Company Clerk at the McConnelsville Armory. He was a member of the Taylor Ridge Christian Church where he was the organist and pianist.
He is survived by one sister, Betty (Ron) Smith of Glouster; one brother, Roger (Karen) Russell of Glouster; nieces and nephews, Brad (Carol) Smith of Glouster, Dannette (Steve) Andrews of Jacksonville, Kevin Russell of Glouster, and Tammy Jo Russell of Florida. He is also survived by his dogs whom he loved.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and David Russell; and two nephews, Mark Smith and Mike Russell.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, where there will be a military service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit at 5 p.m. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the service as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrison Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved